United Services Automobile Association Trims Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,156 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Novartis were worth $31,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elefante Mark B lifted its position in Novartis by 3.6% during the second quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Novartis by 16.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 119.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 18.2% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Novartis by 51.5% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $87.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,326,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,473. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $199.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NVS. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.29.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.