UNIVERSAL CASH Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (UCASH)

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded 37.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNIVERSAL CASH has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $1.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and C2CX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012462 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00190686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.47 or 0.01024434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00021170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00088671 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

UNIVERSAL CASH Token Profile

UNIVERSAL CASH launched on September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official website is u.cash.

Buying and Selling UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, C2CX, Exrates and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIVERSAL CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

