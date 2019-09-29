Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 162,301 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $11,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 397,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 4,477.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,330,000 after acquiring an additional 548,189 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 11.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,523,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,055,000 after acquiring an additional 257,507 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 19.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 61.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.06. 245,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $42.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.89.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $802,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Allen T. Peters sold 5,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $240,703.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,257,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,935 shares of company stock worth $1,730,059 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

