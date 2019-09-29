Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Short Interest Up 9.2% in September

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the August 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 667,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other news, Director Robert H. Hotz sold 7,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,081,805.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,022,497.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marvin G. Pember sold 16,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $2,496,271.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,495.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,039,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $135,527,000 after buying an additional 83,245 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UHS stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.83. The company had a trading volume of 519,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,485. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $112.79 and a one year high of $157.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Universal Health Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays set a $145.00 price objective on Universal Health Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.53.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

