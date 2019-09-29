Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Cowen set a $22.00 target price on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.14. The stock had a trading volume of 18,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 4.36. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 3.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 109.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 621,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after buying an additional 133,117 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 10.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 488,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 46,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 16.1% during the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 448,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 62,315 shares during the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

