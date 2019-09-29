Universe Group (LON:UNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Universe Group (LON:UNG) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON UNG opened at GBX 4.88 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Universe Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 5.80 ($0.08). The company has a market cap of $12.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27.

Get Universe Group alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew Robert Blazye purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,066.77).

About Universe Group

Universe Group plc designs, develops, and supports point-of-sale, payment, and loyalty solutions and systems for the petrol forecourt and convenience store markets in the United Kingdom and Belgium. The company provides software licenses and hardware; service and installations; data services; and consultancy and software license maintenance services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Universe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.