Unobtanium (UNO) Market Cap Reaches $11.10 Million

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, Unobtanium has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for about $55.22 or 0.00683819 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade, C-CEX and Cryptopia. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $11.10 million and $1,442.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,085.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.40 or 0.02716960 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00019614 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000478 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 56.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,042 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

