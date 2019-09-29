US Bancorp DE Acquires 5,993 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tilray were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 152.1% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tilray by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 4,164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tilray by 1,535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

TLRY traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.94. 1,444,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,900. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 4.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.20. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $178.85.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 121.73% and a negative return on equity of 37.64%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 373.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TLRY. Benchmark dropped their target price on Tilray from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on Tilray in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price target on Tilray and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on Tilray in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

