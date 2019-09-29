US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVI. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter worth $50,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at $63,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CVR Energy by 10.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

CVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. CVR Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

CVR Energy stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.28. 363,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.59. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $55.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average is $45.23.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 5.68%.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

