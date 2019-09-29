US Bancorp DE Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 68,991 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,452,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,494,000 after purchasing an additional 85,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.50 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

NYSE:FN traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.62. 360,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,342. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $62.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, CFO Toh-Seng Ng sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,513.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $1,614,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,854.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,206 shares of company stock worth $5,228,270. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

