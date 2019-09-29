US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vereit were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vereit by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,218,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,013 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vereit by 0.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,146,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,655,000 after purchasing an additional 284,865 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vereit by 6.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,203,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vereit by 4.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,671,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,209,000 after purchasing an additional 764,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vereit by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,498,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,584,000 after purchasing an additional 151,294 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vereit alerts:

VER has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vereit from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Vereit from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vereit from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vereit from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Vereit from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Shares of NYSE:VER traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.65. 15,011,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,769,340. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Vereit Inc has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $10.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.95 million. Vereit had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Vereit’s payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,427.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.