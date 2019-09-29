US Bancorp DE Sells 13,319 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,319 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 3.9% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 30.7% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital set a $71.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $84,685.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EBS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.02. The stock had a trading volume of 305,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.30. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $73.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.94 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

