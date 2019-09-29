US Bancorp DE Sells 239 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.10% of Hawkins worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Hawkins by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hawkins by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of HWKN stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.69. 37,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,934. The firm has a market cap of $446.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.90. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.85.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $147.34 million during the quarter. Hawkins had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 11.46%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

