US Bancorp DE Trims Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $310.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, insider William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.04, for a total value of $5,264,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,972,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.92, for a total value of $5,293,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,928.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,884 shares of company stock valued at $47,899,077. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO traded down $18.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.98. 331,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,707. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.76. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $170.26 and a 12 month high of $373.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $314.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.88 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 63.47% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

