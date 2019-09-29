US Bancorp DE Trims Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hologic were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 3,466.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 172.0% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 12.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Hologic by 127.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter worth $126,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic stock remained flat at $$49.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,534,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.64. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $52.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, Chairman Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $9,480,692.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $381,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Bank of America raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on Hologic to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hologic from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.86.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

