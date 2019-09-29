US Gold (USAU) & The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

US Gold (NASDAQ: USAU) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare US Gold to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get US Gold alerts:

1.7% of US Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of US Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

US Gold has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Gold’s competitors have a beta of -0.78, meaning that their average share price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares US Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Gold N/A -97.47% -93.69% US Gold Competitors -421.41% 15.27% 2.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares US Gold and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio US Gold N/A -$8.05 million -2.20 US Gold Competitors $7.43 billion $1.41 billion 10.93

US Gold’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than US Gold. US Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for US Gold and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 US Gold Competitors 550 1532 1602 90 2.33

US Gold presently has a consensus price target of $2.70, suggesting a potential upside of 178.35%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 72.59%. Given US Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe US Gold is more favorable than its competitors.

About US Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for US Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.