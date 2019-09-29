US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Stock Price Up 7.4%

US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS)’s stock price rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.19, approximately 109,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 73,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

USWS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on US Well Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $139.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.69.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that US Well Services Inc will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USWS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in US Well Services by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 897,288 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Well Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $750,000. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. raised its holdings in shares of US Well Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 20,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,208,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of US Well Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Well Services by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 49,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

