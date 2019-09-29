USD Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $429.05 Million (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $429.05 million and approximately $112.96 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00012461 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, LATOKEN, Coinbase Pro and CoinEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.24 or 0.02114744 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00056016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007555 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008636 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About USD Coin

USDC is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 428,644,608 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,689,979 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Kucoin, Poloniex, Coinbase Pro, OKEx, CPDAX, Crex24, SouthXchange, CoinEx, FCoin, Coinsuper, Korbit and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

