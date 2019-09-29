USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

USNZY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:USNZY remained flat at $$1.92 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. USINAS SIDERURG/S has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $2.92.

USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $942.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that USINAS SIDERURG/S will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

USINAS SIDERURG/S Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include heavy plates, sincron, hot and cold rolled products, laser welded assemblies, slits/rolls, blanks, and hot-dip galvanized and electrogalvanized coils and sheets.

