Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,125,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,828,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $378,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vale during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vale by 360.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 16.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Vale stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 13,501,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,578,842. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.55. Vale SA has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.34). Vale had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vale SA will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VALE. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.37.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

