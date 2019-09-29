Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $629.44 Million

Equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) will post sales of $629.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $625.62 million and the highest is $636.80 million. Valvoline reported sales of $594.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 80.89%. The business had revenue of $613.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Valvoline by 512.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 90,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Valvoline by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 350,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Valvoline by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 61,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Valvoline by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Valvoline by 453.8% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,683. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $23.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

