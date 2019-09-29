Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,252,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.70% of Valvoline worth $356,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.1% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 44,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.1% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 54,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3.3% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.7% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 46,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 50.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. Valvoline Inc has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $23.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $613.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.42 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 80.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

VVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

