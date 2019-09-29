Vanguard Group Inc. Has $363.35 Million Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,223,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.14% of Omnicell worth $363,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,764,000 after buying an additional 344,744 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 1.9% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,575,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,554,000 after buying an additional 29,493 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Omnicell by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,943,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,781,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 32,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $448,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,402.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $97,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,451.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $897,409. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OMCL stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.12. 286,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.92. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.96 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.13 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMCL. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

