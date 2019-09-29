Vanguard Group Inc. Has $381.30 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,117,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,446 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.44% of EQT worth $381,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EQT by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,187,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $501,658,000 after purchasing an additional 294,842 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,579,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in EQT by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,268,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,707 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in EQT by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,061,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,593,000 after purchasing an additional 93,116 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in EQT by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,587,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 356,018 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

EQT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.23. 4,207,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,732,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $26.05.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $958.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

