Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 234,198 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,648,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,198 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.99% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $387,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,932,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at $1,316,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,792,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 605,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,504,000 after purchasing an additional 65,126 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AJRD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $489,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 38,656 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $2,012,817.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,271 shares in the company, valued at $18,655,170.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,656 shares of company stock worth $2,740,068 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AJRD traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.18. 606,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.94. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $52.84.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.98 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

