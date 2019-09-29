Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 263,072 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,102,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,072 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 14.65% of QTS Realty Trust worth $374,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 77.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 505.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 31.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:QTS traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $50.91. 382,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,636. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.24. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.58). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.69%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director Wayne M. Rehberger acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,593. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QTS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

