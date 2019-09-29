Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 7,082 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,996,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of MKS Instruments worth $389,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 279.2% in the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 136.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth about $223,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MKSI. ValuEngine raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 603 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $49,433.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKSI traded down $3.09 on Friday, hitting $90.95. 585,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,993. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.46. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $56.37 and a one year high of $103.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $474.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.27 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.