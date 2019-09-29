Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 473,621 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,557,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 473,621 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.03% of Graphic Packaging worth $371,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,244,000 after acquiring an additional 159,835 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 34.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 24,510 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 12.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 7.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 798,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 53,301 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 37.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 713,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 192,594 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.67. 5,212,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,841,081. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $15.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

