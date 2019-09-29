Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.33% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $65,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,678,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

VONG traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.81. 72,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,109. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $124.90 and a 1-year high of $168.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.508 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

