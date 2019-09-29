Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.41. 270,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,652. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $139.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.99.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4779 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

