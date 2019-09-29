Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,081,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,380 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $89,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 24,116,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,962 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,247,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,814,000 after purchasing an additional 510,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485,046 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,106,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,752,000 after purchasing an additional 922,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,119,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,486,000 after purchasing an additional 652,795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.37. 2,778,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,747. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.41. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $77.46 and a twelve month high of $85.30.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

