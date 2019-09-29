Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 86.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ventas by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,852,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,335,000 after acquiring an additional 301,209 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ventas by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,373,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,603,000 after acquiring an additional 304,431 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Ventas by 0.3% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,320,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,315,000 after acquiring an additional 17,658 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 10.7% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,869,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,184,000 after acquiring an additional 567,393 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,586,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,516,000 after acquiring an additional 289,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $73.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,536. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $51.80 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.92.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ventas to $71.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In other Ventas news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $725,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

