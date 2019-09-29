Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 27.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 37.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.65. 1,694,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,058. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 96.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CF. Rowe upped their price objective on CF Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Barclays set a $57.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 100,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $5,099,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,872.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,012,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,101.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,343 shares of company stock worth $11,786,901. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

