Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,438 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 33,480 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12,704.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,385,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $389,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,095 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,998,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $304,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,051 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,821,382 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $172,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $149,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,943 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.90. 4,329,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,766,267. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

