Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 223.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,846 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.6% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,533,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,405.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,222,000 after buying an additional 28,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,782 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $380.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America set a $420.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.65.

Shares of BA traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $382.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,730,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,211. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $292.47 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $217.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

