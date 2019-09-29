Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Nomura lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.24.

SWK traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,294. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.41 and a twelve month high of $154.10.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.97%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $1,487,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

