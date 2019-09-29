Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,134,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,963 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,644,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,497 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,534,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,701,000 after purchasing an additional 286,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,048,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,020 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $2,288,568.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,598,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,854. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.79. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $56.72. The stock has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.