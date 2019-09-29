Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of G. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,708,000 after acquiring an additional 65,798 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 766.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 473,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,640,000 after buying an additional 418,407 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,664,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,091,000 after buying an additional 1,431,928 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Humphrey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $76,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $409,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,016 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,735.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,580,720 shares of company stock worth $509,578,468 over the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on G. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genpact from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

Genpact stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.14. The stock had a trading volume of 727,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,773. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $882.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

