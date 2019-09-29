Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 7,515 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 178.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 105,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 27,840 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 71,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,920,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $238,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $151,533.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $124.57. 5,589,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,806,235. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $78.49 and a one year high of $125.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.16.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.89.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.