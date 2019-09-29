Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,928 Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,402,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,088,258,000 after acquiring an additional 36,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,965,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $980,173,000 after acquiring an additional 555,838 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,532 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 889,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,042,000 after acquiring an additional 37,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,473,000 after acquiring an additional 401,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on RE. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.57.

In related news, Director Meryl D. Hartzband bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $242.31 per share, with a total value of $121,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,906.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.97, for a total transaction of $1,259,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,731,561.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

RE stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.98. The stock had a trading volume of 320,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,260. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $201.09 and a 1-year high of $268.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.82.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $1.19. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.43%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.