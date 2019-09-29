Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 25,139 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,139 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 303.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.68.

NYSE IR traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.56. 883,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,984. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $85.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.31.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $111,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,601.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 146,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $18,341,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,529,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,441 shares of company stock valued at $18,935,873. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

