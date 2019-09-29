VeriumReserve (VRM) Price Reaches $0.0747 on Major Exchanges

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. VeriumReserve has a total market capitalization of $177,053.00 and approximately $385.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be bought for about $0.0747 or 0.00000922 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VeriumReserve

VRM is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,371,637 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html.

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

