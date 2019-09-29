ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. ViaSat makes up 3.8% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $11,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViaSat in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ViaSat by 25.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ViaSat in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ViaSat in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in ViaSat in the second quarter valued at $88,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ViaSat alerts:

VSAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of ViaSat in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViaSat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.71.

In related news, Director B Allen Lay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $81,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,290.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,500 shares of company stock worth $3,634,545. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.41. 440,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,128. ViaSat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.93 and a 12 month high of $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.95.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.