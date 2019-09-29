Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 631,789 BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 631,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,039,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.52% of BridgeBio Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,274,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,394,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,331,000. Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,449,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BBIO traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.13. 412,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,758. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $32.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.80.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr purchased 2,647,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Stephenson purchased 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $943,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

