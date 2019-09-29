Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) by 13,495.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065,633 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $20,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 113.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth $87,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth $252,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WLL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.76.

Shares of NYSE:WLL traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,934,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,114,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 3.16. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $55.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $426.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.02 million. Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

