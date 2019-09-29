Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,429,770 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) by 169.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,272,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429,770 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.54% of Myovant Sciences worth $20,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.19. 716,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,673. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MYOV shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

