Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,613,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,954 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $22,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7,254.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 877.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHO. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,730,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,778. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $302.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.95 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

