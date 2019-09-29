Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 530.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,186,220 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 998,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CryoPort were worth $21,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CryoPort by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,518 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,529,000 after buying an additional 135,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CryoPort by 13.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,704,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after buying an additional 203,846 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CryoPort by 331.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,538 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after buying an additional 747,970 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CryoPort in the second quarter valued at $5,723,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its position in shares of CryoPort by 0.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 299,830 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on CryoPort and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CryoPort in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on CryoPort in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

CryoPort stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.03. 939,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,911. The company has a market capitalization of $600.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47. CryoPort Inc has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 17.68 and a current ratio of 17.73.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CryoPort Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

