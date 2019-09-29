Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 76,668 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,668 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $19,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 211.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth $26,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.8% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,048.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $105,986.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,561.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.70 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $102.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,625. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $113.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.89.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.61%.

VAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

