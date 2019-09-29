VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Update

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

VOC Energy Trust stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.36. 33,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,618. VOC Energy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 93.42% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

